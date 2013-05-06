Can anyone suggest a good reference regarding on the use of Luminous and/or Bright="Yes" or "No" in 2D panels.
I have been trying to set XML gauges and setting the panel.cfg file to "no_luminous=1" for individual panels, but whatever I do they seem to have a mind of their own. Whenever I reload the aircraft the brightness and/or the luminosity of individual gauges changes randomly. Setting luminous="Yes" (or "No") works OK then the next time the aircraft is loaded, the lighting for some gauges gauges is different.