I have just downloaded and installed the latest version of MSFS with no problems. However, trying to manage my controls gives me problems. I am using two different devices for flightstick and throttle in a HOTAS setup. This combination works fine in 7 other civilian and military flightsims. To avoid any interference I have to disable all duplicate control functions EXCEPT throttle control on the separate throttle, as well as disabling throttle control on the flightstick.

In MSFS I can't seem to figure out how to do that. In the controls menu I click on a function I want to disable, a screen pops up giving me the following choices: "Select an input", "Clear current input", "Cancel", and "Validate". I click "Clear current input" and then "Validate", but the screen closes, the original control assignment disappears for a second and then comes right back. It seems like I can only change the command assignment, but not delete it! Has anyone found a way to delete an assignment completely?

Also - how do you turn off the sim? I have had to go to Task Manager in Windows to turn it off.