I'm just now starting to get the controls and key bindings sorted out with MSFS so at least now when I extend my flaps the parking brake doesn't come on. I'm not going to go on the crazed rant that some have about the autopilot, but make no mistake about it they're really bugged. After watching a few workaround tutorials I have it mostly figured out in the G1000, so I decided to go coast-to-coast with various legs, and maybe various aircraft, to enjoy all the scenery that MSFS has to offer.
Our first leg is from the shores of New Jersey to the rolling hills of West Virginia. Unfortunately there was a heavy cloud layer for a majority of the trip, but we got to catch some nice views as we got closer to Parkersburg.
Enjoy the shots!
Bookmarks