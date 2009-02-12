Hi all,

Brand new at this and probably a stupid question. I'm currently building my first panel - planning to use an arduino board for push buttons and a few rotary encoders etc.

I think I understand how to connect the actual button component, but I'm unsure how to power the backlight (built in to the switches). The switches I'm using are these: http://pcflights.com/index.php?main_...roducts_id=360

I need 23 of them, which would put them over the mAmp limit for output from a Arduino board from my understanding. Do I need to use a seperate power supply or other board to power the light component?

Sorry if it's a really stupid question! Thanks in advance!