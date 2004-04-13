Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS2020 Stewart to Vancouver

  1. Today, 09:05 PM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    485
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default FS2020 Stewart to Vancouver

    Today I enjoyed a good flight with no system crashes at last ... I set the sim to ultra max excluding air traffic with buildings and trees set to mid. weather was set to live.... I'm thoroughly enjoying this sim so far and the Cessna 172 is a joy to fly....

    more adventures tomorrow.....
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: cockpit.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 311.0 KB  ID: 222323  
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/signaturepics/sigpic66862_1.gif
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Stewart BC FS2020
    By daspinall in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: Today, 03:41 PM
  2. "No Highway in the Sky" (1951) Starring James Stewart, Marlene Dietrich, Glynis
    By FITZY in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-13-2004, 06:36 PM
  3. FlightFX / Stewart-Global MD-80 v2.2026721: No more taxi lights?
    By heyer in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-16-2003, 02:03 PM
  4. "Flight of the Phoenix" starring General Jimmy Stewart on AMC
    By FITZY in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-15-2002, 03:57 PM
  5. Kevin Stewart's PSA 727-200
    By moth01 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-11-2002, 04:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules