Thread: Help needed please !

You don't mention two important things, your monitor and your internet connection speed. To run a 1080p monitor takes a lot less GPU power than to run a 1440p or 4K monitor. If you are running a 1080p, you may be OK, but you really need an 8gb card to run anything with more pixels.
The internet connection speed is important, because if you have less than a 60 mb/s connection, you may see stutters or locks. Most of the scenery is stored in the cloud, so you have to have a good internet connection to input the scenery, particularly at high or ultra.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
