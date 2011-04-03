Thread: Help needed please !

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    gasman
    Hi everyone...
    I've been a daily visitor on this site for ten years now and this is my first post.
    I have been an avid flight simulator fan since FS5. I have been using FSX for many years now and have built a nice FS cockpit around it.
    Like many, I am seriously thinking of moving over to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. I had a custom system made about 4 years ago but I suppose that it is now outdated. My system is :- (Don't laugh)...

    Intel I7 5820K / Corsair Hydro H105 / Asus X99-S / 32GB 2400Mhz RAM / 2 x Asus Strix GTX 980 4GB GPU/ Corsair AX1200i PSU / Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD / Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD / Seagate 2TB HDD / Samsung 24X DVDRW / Corsair Air 540 BLACK / Corsair AF120 LED Case Fan x 4 / Windows 7 Pro 64Bit Operating System.
    I am upgrading to Windows 10

    My question is, what will I need to upgrade to run the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 sim at high / ultra scenery levels with minimum stutter ?

    Thank you in advance.

    Gasman.
    plainsman
    You don't mention two important things, your monitor and your internet connection speed. To run a 1080p monitor takes a lot less GPU power than to run a 1440p or 4K monitor. If you are running a 1080p, you may be OK, but you really need an 8gb card to run anything with more pixels.
    The internet connection speed is important, because if you have less than a 60 mb/s connection, you may see stutters or locks. Most of the scenery is stored in the cloud, so you have to have a good internet connection to input the scenery, particularly at high or ultra.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Stevemill
    Got to agree. A serious new graphics card is a must. Wait a few weeks and see what the 2080â€™s come down to.

    Plus you need to dedicate the SSD to just Windows and MFS.

    Meanwhile pay Â£1 for the introduction Game Pass month offer and install MFS and see what the performance is like with your existing system.

    Note that the Game Pass cost will go up to a tenner despite the promised Â£5 per month cost.
