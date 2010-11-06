Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: DC-8 Portland, OR to Miami, FL 5.3 hour Flight

    Default DC-8 Portland, OR to Miami, FL 5.3 hour Flight

    Just let her run again while doing errands today.

    Part 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 141.2 KB  ID: 222299

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 171.3 KB  ID: 222300

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 165.7 KB  ID: 222301

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 150.3 KB  ID: 222302

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 46.8 KB  ID: 222303

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 206.6 KB  ID: 222304

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 197.6 KB  ID: 222305

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 131.0 KB  ID: 222306

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 135.1 KB  ID: 222307

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 125.6 KB  ID: 222308

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 105.5 KB  ID: 222309

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 82.5 KB  ID: 222310

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 169.9 KB  ID: 222311

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 235.3 KB  ID: 222312

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.2 KB  ID: 222313

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 211.7 KB  ID: 222314

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 257.8 KB  ID: 222315

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 266.8 KB  ID: 222316

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 303.0 KB  ID: 222317

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 178.3 KB  ID: 222318

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 210.4 KB  ID: 222319

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 174.3 KB  ID: 222320
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Default

    Great shots, but if you had used a Convair 990A, you might have done that in under 5 hours (990A fan here, I know they didn't pay the bills, but they were innovative.)! Great trip, David!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    Great shots, but if you had used a Convair 990A, you might have done that in under 5 hours (990A fan here, I know they didn't pay the bills, but they were innovative.)! Great trip, David!
    Thank you very much!
