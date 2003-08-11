Thread: The Plains of San Augustin

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default The Plains of San Augustin

    The quietest place in the USA, maybe North America, radio frequency quiet. It is very remote! I remember spending the evening of July 4, 1976, here, watching a natural fireworks show that was unprecedented, lightening that was amazing!! That lack of radio frequency interference resulted in the construction of largest radio telescope in the world, out in western New Mexico. I take off from N29, Magdalena, New Mexico, fly west toward Datil and the Datil Mountains, then turn southwest to land at Rael Horse Ranch, NM68. The tracks for the giant telescope, which is tuned by moving many disks mounted on rail cars, are visible in several shots.
