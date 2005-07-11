Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Taking ownership of Winapps folder

    Srock
    Default Taking ownership of Winapps folder

    I have a button controller that needs to see the executable for the simulator.

    I know how to take ownership of winapps , but there are suggestions on the web that doing so will cause problems elsewhere. Is that so? IF so is there a different solution such as just giving me permission in addition to windows to access the folder?

    Help appreciated

    Steve
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by Srock View Post
    I have a button controller that needs to see the executable for the simulator.

    I know how to take ownership of winapps , but there are suggestions on the web that doing so will cause problems elsewhere. Is that so?
    No. You're adding to the permissions for that folder, not removing or replacing any existing permissions.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
