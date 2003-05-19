I do wear glesses but have good correction
I have a 27" HDR screen by Viewsonic.
In Pilots eye view I still find it difficult to see instuments, esp G1000 clearly.
I cant believe I am alone in this, Switching back and forth to instrument view (even with buttons set on my yoke) is very distracting esp with ILS approach.
Other than a much bigger monitor, are there other solutions? I also have a 24" that I move the map and ATC windows to.
Any help appreciated.

Steve