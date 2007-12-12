Thread: Returning to FS2004

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I decided after a break of 3 years to restart FS 2004, only to find my Disc4 is useless as it is badly scratched, and this is my third copy, I know there is a patch you can use so you do not need disc 4, Does anyone know is there a complete moron,s guide to installing this patch available? as I have read a few how to posts but am still completely in the dark
    Back up everything of course, but the patch is simply a 'new' exe that you paste over the other one. Pretty simple. Just back up the complete install somewhere and kabooshka, its as easy as that.

    Now you're back in the game.
