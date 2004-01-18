Hi
As a real time pilot very impressed with scenery of Msf 2020. VFR flying from point A to B possible with a real VFR map.
Some general issues which I have experienced - sorry if there are related posts already.

- Not able to assign POV buttons to view down towards pedals,trimmers etc (only left and right) which is critical when flying. Not realistic to go to Bar on top then External view to select "instrument camera" - by doing that you cannot fly the a/c and will crash. Also not able to put on pause mode as a/c view go "external" - not in cockpit.

- External camera spot plane views as opposed to previous Msf's, are pre determent fixed views to close to the a/c. Manual view scrolling where you can set the distance from a'c, height i.e. above, below,etc on 360 degree basis not possible. This should be changed and is reason why I am currently not active on Mfs 2020.

- No replay function to analize landings or circuit patterns etc.

- ATC sub standard and give wrong instructions i.e climb to pressurised altitudes in non pressurised aircraft like Caravan, Bonanza etc. Instruct to descend to far out from destination.

- Caravan's trimmers (Aileron and rudder) totally unrealistic. Not flyable. Haven't flown all the aircraft yet.

Very impressed with the quick patches that Microsoft brings out.

Regards