Thread: The Little Rocky Mountains

  Today, 06:39 PM #1
    plainsman
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    490

    The Little Rocky Mountains

    In Northern Montana, we visit the Little Rocky Mountains, and the gold mining village of Zortman. We then land at the grass (sure that is grass about 2/3 dirt) strip of Cow Creek.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Little Rocky Mtns.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 220.5 KB  ID: 222281   Click image for larger version.  Name: CowwCreek.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 267.2 KB  ID: 222282  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:58 PM #2
    plainsman
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    490

    Default

    Zortman is on the left.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Zortman.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 205.5 KB  ID: 222283  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:59 PM #3
    NMLW
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,987

    Default

    A couple of good ones Bob. I had to Google Zortman, MT - whoa, population 69.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:06 PM #4
    plainsman
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    490

    Default

    ...And dropping. The gold mining company went bankrupt. Now they just mine tourists, at least until this year.
    Thank Larry!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:18 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,622
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Nice shots!

    Do the tourists participate in “Curly’s Gold Adventure” ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:27 PM #6
    plainsman
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    490

    Default

    They must, a town of 69 with a nice airport?
    Thanks David!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
