Thread: The Little Rocky Mountains

In Northern Montana, we visit the Little Rocky Mountains, and the gold mining village of Zortman. We then land at the grass (sure that is grass about 2/3 dirt) strip of Cow Creek.
Zortman is on the left.
A couple of good ones Bob. I had to Google Zortman, MT - whoa, population 69.
Larry
...And dropping. The gold mining company went bankrupt. Now they just mine tourists, at least until this year.
Thank Larry!
Nice shots!
Do the tourists participate in “Curly’s Gold Adventure” ?
They must, a town of 69 with a nice airport?
Thanks David!
