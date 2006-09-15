Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sensitivity Dialog box is empty since the last update

    sobe
    Default Sensitivity Dialog box is empty since the last update

    I just noticed that since the last update, there is no more graphical representation of an axis when I press the sensitivity box. Is this my problem alone of is this a new bug?
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: sensitivity box.png  Views: 1  Size: 488.2 KB  ID: 222279  
    ofernandes99
    It’s a new bug from the last update


    Enviado do meu iPhone usando o Tapatalk
