Thread: The Highs and Lows

The Highs and Lows
We start down low at the north end of the Big Horn Basin north of Powell, Wyoming. Note the intensely folded sedimentary rocks.
A few miles to the northwest, we go up high into the Crazy Mountains west of Big Timber, Montana. These peaks have been intensely glaciated creating many cirques.
BTW, if you look very closely, you can see the mountains in the second shot way in the distance almost in front of the aircraft.
