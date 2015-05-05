Having a bit of a problem with the A320 MCDU.

If for whatever reason I have to change my runway and approach from whatever was in the flight plan originally, I find that there is a 'USER' waypoint created, which is typically the last waypoint I have passed, and so the a/c does a 180 turn around to go back to this USER waypoint. I also find that trying to delete this waypoint does not work.

Is there something I am doing wrong? Any assistance appreciated.