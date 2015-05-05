A320 MCDU - USER Waypoint
Having a bit of a problem with the A320 MCDU.
If for whatever reason I have to change my runway and approach from whatever was in the flight plan originally, I find that there is a 'USER' waypoint created, which is typically the last waypoint I have passed, and so the a/c does a 180 turn around to go back to this USER waypoint. I also find that trying to delete this waypoint does not work.
Is there something I am doing wrong? Any assistance appreciated.
i7-9700KF; RTX 2070 Super; Z390 Phantom Gaming 4S, 32gb G Skill 3600;
2TB 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVme; 2TB 860 EVO SSD; 1TB 860 EVO SSD; Li 205 ATX Case; Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks