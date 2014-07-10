Thread: Gaming Services

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Gaming Services

    ALT2173
    Hi
    Gaming services has been installed on my computer without me asking for it. My MSFS is installed on a separate drive and it seems that gaming services is looking for it on C drive, as it can’t find it it prevents me from running MSFS without some fiddling on the computer.
    As I did not ask for the program and don’t want it anyone know how to uninstall it, or prevent it interfering with 2020
    Thank you
    John
    tiger1962
    To delete it, go to your Start Menu/Settings/Apps and scroll down to Gaming Services. Click on Gaming Services and click Uninstall. Given that this App will probably be re-installed again anyway, you could try clicking on Advanced options and trying a reset or repair.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
