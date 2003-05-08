I did a nice flight last night from Doncaster to Manchester via a fly around my home in Sheffield, while over the peak district (ladybower dam) i put on the external view, while looking at the compass i noticed a small box on the top left of my heading in light blue saying (HDG 020) and one on the right in purple (CRS 264) and another near the bottom (XTK 2.64NM) What are these numbers telling me.
thanks..