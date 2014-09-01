I Made the Jump: My First MSFS Shots
I've enjoyed sharing with you guys my quest to get my cheap, store bought eight year old PC running well enough to handle FSX with some high-end addons and eye candy, and while it was holding its own, it was really beginning to show it's age. Once I saw the first screenshots and videos of MSFS, I knew it was time to do something I've wanted to do for years and build a real gaming PC. After getting the go-ahead from my financial advisor (aka my wife), it was time to make it happen.
Over the last week I purchased everything, built the PC, got all of the necessary software and drivers installed and tested everything out to make sure it was operating properly (specs in my signature). Finally I installed MSFS yesterday and have started the task of learning all of the new controls, keys and nuances of the new sim. While I can confirm what many others have said, it's not perfect, the visuals really are stunning and are certainly worth dealing with a few of the issues that have popped up so far. I'm still very much learning this new sim, but here are a few screenshots of my first full flight from Reading, Pa to Cape May County, New Jersey as we cross the Delaware River at dusk in the Baron.
I'm sure I'll have many more shots to come, especially once I get used to all of these new controls. I still haven't ruled out installing FSX on my new system considering the airliners in MSFS aren't that great just yet, but I'm going to give it a few more days before I make that decision. Thanks for viewing!
Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
