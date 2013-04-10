Hello all,

i got a present of LG 38 inch 1440p ultra-wide screen curve monitor. I want to add 2 more monitors to my MS flight Sim 2020 set up, but do not want to spend load of money on expensive monitors. I would like to add two 32 " ViewSonic or AOC 1440p that are far cheaper than LG

I want to check if anyone has mixed up monitors of different sizes, refresh rate, make and model. Will it work and what type of challenge this setup can have.