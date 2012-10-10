Hi everybody!
I have fsx on two seperate hardrives. Lets call them A and B hardives.
I created a sub folder for my addon planes in the sim objects folder FSX on hardrive A and edited the fsx,cfg and it works fine, my addon planes do show up.
However I created a sub folder in the sim objects folder in FSX Steam for my addon planes (which is on B hardrive). I also edited the fsx.cfg accordingly. But the addon planes do not show up in the main page list when I open FSX. The entry name I put in the fsx.cfg is the same name as the sub folder I created. I placed the information in the fsx.cfg just below the entry for the misc objects which makes it #5 and I gave it that distinction. I don't understand why the addon planes do not appear in FSX Steam. Thank you everybody for your advice and time!
This is how I edited the fsx,cfg on my other hardrive A
[Main]
User Objects=Airplane, Helicopter
SimObjectPaths.0=SimObjects\Airplanes
SimObjectPaths.1=SimObjects\Rotorcraft
SimObjectPaths.2=SimObjects\GroundVehicles
SimObjectPaths.3=SimObjects\Boats
SimObjectPaths.4=SimObjects\Animals
SimObjectPaths.5=SimObjects\Misc
SimObjectPaths.6=SimObjects\ADDON Planes
ProcSpeed=6902
PerfBucket=7
This is how I edited the FSX Steam fsx.cfg:hardrive B
[Main]
User Objects=Airplane, Helicopter
SimObjectPaths.0=SimObjects\Airplanes
SimObjectPaths.1=SimObjects\Rotorcraft
SimObjectPaths.2=SimObjects\GroundVehicles
SimObjectPaths.3=SimObjects\Boats
SimObjectPaths.4=SimObjects\Animals
SimObjectPaths.5=SimObjects\Misc
SimObjectPaths.6=SimObjects\ADDON PLANES
ProcSpeed=9089
PerfBucket=7
