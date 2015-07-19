Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: TransAsia ATR 72-500

    TransAsia ATR 72-500

    I'm looking for TransAsia ATR72-500.
    Why isn't that airline included in any packages anywhere online?

    I downloaded the texture for TransAsia but, I can't find the associated model and sim name.


    //requires -500 model
    [fltsim.XXX]
    title=ATR 72-500 TransAsia Airways old color
    sim=ATR72
    model=500
    texture=Transasia OC
    atc_id=B-22803
    atc_airline=TRANSASIA
    ui_manufacturer=OSP
    ui_type=ATR 72-500
    ui_variation=TransAsia Airways
    description=TransAsia Airways old color - Repaint by Juergen Baumbusch
    atc_parking_types=GATE
    atc_parking_codes=TNA

    Can anyone there help me find this aircraft, the modle or whole would be nice.
    mrzippy:

    What would happen if you just substitute ATR 72-500 for 500 for model= and whatever is needed for sim=
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
