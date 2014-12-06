Thread: G36 Bonanza: Any good guides out there?

As I usually do, I Googled and read the many checklists, reference data narratives available online and then made my own checklist in a text file. There is also a good modification to the flight characteristics of the MSFS Bonanza in the library. It helped me with many of the faults I found in the default plane. Similar to the Baron, it flies with a MP of 25 (except full power above 6000') and RPM of 2500 for climb, cruise and approach based on what I found. Needs the power with flaps down and slows down quickly. Can drop the gear while at cruise speed, must manage fuel tank selection (no both). If you have managed the G1000, you are way ahead of me.
