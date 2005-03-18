Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Where are the Falls?

    keithwheeler
    Default Where are the Falls?

    Does anyone know if any scenery gurus are working on the Niagara Falls area. The buildings are great, but I get
    no Horseshoe Falls an an FS2002 looking Niagara Falls. I have all the current updates. I love the sim overall and over time
    I'm sure it will be fixed.
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    A quick search of our flie library would have answered this :-)

    There is someone working on it, but it does not look complete yet:

    https://github.com/truemetro/kiag-niagara/releases
