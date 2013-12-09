Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Running cargo to PKMJ Majuro

    Early morning departure from HNL on runway 22L, runway 25 approach into Majuro. Have a habit of approaching a bit high here, possibly due to misjudging height when perceiving the runway. Is it possible the PAPI doesn't align properly? Naw, I'll own it.

    - James
    Beautiful shots James!! Majura huh. Another lovely place to go and visit!!
