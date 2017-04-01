Thread: Quick access to Community Folder

Quick access to Community Folder
For those of us who install add on scenery, aircraft and anything that goes in the Community Folder, here's a way to make that easy and quick.
Create a shortcut on your desktop for the path to your Community folder.
1. Open Windows Explorer and navigate to your Community folder.
2. Click on the Folder icon to reveal the full path:
3. Right Click to Copy
4. Right Click on desktop and create New Shortcut and Paste the copied path
5. Click Next, name your new shortcut
The next time you want to save something to the Community folder, Copy the folder you want, double click on the desktop shortcut, and just paste into the Community folder.
