Thread: Compare FSX to FS2020 Baron in NE Sandhills

Compare FSX to FS2020 Baron in NE Sandhills

    Compare FSX to FS2020 Baron in NE Sandhills

    The Baron compared in FSX and FS2020, both stock scenery. They are both flying over the Nebraska Sandhills, a huge field of grass covered sand dunes that stretch from north of I-80 almost to the South Dakota border, and about 100 miles east to west.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Quite a difference. Much more detail in the 2020.
    Larry
    That does look good, though my scenery looks much better than what you are showing for FSX. I assume you're online. What will it look like when Microsoft cuts the cord? And yes, of course they will when the cash flow doesn't justify it.

    Michael
