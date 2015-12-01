Thread: Compare FSX to FS2020 Baron in NE Sandhills

The Baron compared in FSX and FS2020, both stock scenery. They are both flying over the Nebraska Sandhills, a huge field of grass covered sand dunes that stretch from north of I-80 almost to the South Dakota border, and about 100 miles east to west.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Quite a difference. Much more detail in the 2020.
Larry
That does look good, though my scenery looks much better than what you are showing for FSX. I assume you're online. What will it look like when Microsoft cuts the cord? And yes, of course they will when the cash flow doesn't justify it.
Michael
