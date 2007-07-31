Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Iris Simulations T6A Texan ii

  1. Today, 12:27 PM #1
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    9

    Default Iris Simulations T6A Texan ii

    Does anyone know where I can find the aircraft mentioned in the title of this thread? Seems to be only the FSX version on the web, but I know there was an FS2004 version available!
    Last edited by Rescue 936; Today at 12:38 PM.
    H Jones
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Iris T-6A Texan II - For USAF Fans
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-30-2007, 10:22 PM
  2. Iris T-6A Texan II Beta - Virtual Cockpit
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-27-2007, 11:34 PM
  3. Iris T-6A Texan II Beta - First Test Flight
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-25-2007, 08:19 PM
  4. It's Official - I am A Beta Tester For The Iris T-6A Texan II
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-21-2007, 09:37 PM
  5. Alpha Testing The Upcoming Iris T-6 Texan II
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-31-2007, 04:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules