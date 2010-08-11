Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Edit planes?

  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    coloradofly
    coloradofly is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    9

    Default Edit planes?

    Is there a way to edit the plane like there is in fsx and P3d? I want to change some dynamics like speed and thrust. Where do I go to do this? Path please.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:12 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,116

    Default

    C:\Users\yourname\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. X-planes (the US X planes not the sim) scenario/planes?
    By Stratos in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-29-2018, 03:13 AM
  2. To Edit or not to Edit, that is the question.
    By soya in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 11-08-2010, 09:27 AM
  3. Non-edit + Edit
    By pkimberling in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:08 AM
  4. Edit of an Edit
    By merlincooper in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-18-2003, 06:11 PM
  5. planes planes planes
    By alienruler2000 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-17-2002, 08:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules