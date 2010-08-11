Thread: Edit planes?

Is there a way to edit the plane like there is in fsx and P3d? I want to change some dynamics like speed and thrust. Where do I go to do this? Path please.
C:\Users\yourname\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore
