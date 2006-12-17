Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Internet Connection Speed

  1. Today, 10:57 AM #1
    pmrose
    pmrose is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    13

    Default Internet Connection Speed

    Is there an ideal Internet Connection Speed for MSFS? Is there a profound difference between 100mbs and 500mbs when it comes to what a simmer will actually experience visual? I am asking because I am contemplating upgrading my speed....

    Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:09 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    469

    Default

    I don't think you would gain much going from 100mbs to 500mbs in terms of sim appearance. Your download time would be shorter. The big improvement is going from 7mbs to 60mbs. I have 75mbs, and I don't see any stutters in the places I fly (I don't go to London or Atlanta, mostly heartland areas). I suspect at 100mbs, you will not have any problems anywhere.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lost Internet connection FS9
    By TBenn in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-17-2006, 05:00 PM
  2. issue arose: video card with direct power connection vs. no power connection
    By sanyok in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 09-16-2005, 01:37 PM
  3. Fire up fs9 kill my internet connection
    By JuanCarlos in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-12-2003, 09:07 AM
  4. Ot... my friend needs help with internet connection
    By Gaz in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-07-2002, 03:36 PM
  5. Project AI install and internet connection
    By joea in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-13-2002, 11:20 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules