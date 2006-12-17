Thread: Internet Connection Speed

Is there an ideal Internet Connection Speed for MSFS? Is there a profound difference between 100mbs and 500mbs when it comes to what a simmer will actually experience visual? I am asking because I am contemplating upgrading my speed....
Thank you
I don't think you would gain much going from 100mbs to 500mbs in terms of sim appearance. Your download time would be shorter. The big improvement is going from 7mbs to 60mbs. I have 75mbs, and I don't see any stutters in the places I fly (I don't go to London or Atlanta, mostly heartland areas). I suspect at 100mbs, you will not have any problems anywhere.
