You can hold down the RIGHT ALT key and click on any gauge or instrument in the cockpit to open in in a new window. Then you can drag that window wherever you like.

I also found a little gem called spacedesk (freeware) in which you place the Spacedesk server on your PC then the app on either you android or Ipad etc. This turns your tablet or Ipad into another monitor for your PC. I have 3 tablets so I took different instruments on the plane I fly and placed them on each tablet. Very low FPS hit and seems to communicate well with the PC. The other nice thing is if you have things that use the mouse it is now touch as you just touch your tablet screen.

Unfortunately this does not work with switch panels.

Hope this is helpful.