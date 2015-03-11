Does anybody have any recommendations for any good GA fast single plane for XP11? I purchased it some weeks ago, and I have been flying with the default C172, but I'm looking for something faster.

For reference, in FS9 and FSX I use the Carenado Mooney. I could do the same for XP11 (there's already one), but I'd like to keep myself to freeware by the moment. Any suggestions?