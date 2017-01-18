Thread: Any guidance on wind settings?

Another thread here informed me that there is as yet no wave action unless wind is at least 60 kts.
That took me to the wind layer function in flight conditions. I am mystified, and couldn't find any setting that I could handle in a Beechcraft.
So, please --
Speed I understand. But what is "%"? Could that be the percentage by which the set speed varies?
And what is "frequency," stated in seconds? The interval between gusts?
Anyone have a recommended setting for normal flight?
Mac6737
