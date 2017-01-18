Thread: Any guidance on wind settings?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Any guidance on wind settings?

    Mac6737
    Any guidance on wind settings?

    Another thread here informed me that there is as yet no wave action unless wind is at least 60 kts.

    That took me to the wind layer function in flight conditions. I am mystified, and couldn't find any setting that I could handle in a Beechcraft.

    So, please --

    Speed I understand. But what is "%"? Could that be the percentage by which the set speed varies?
    And what is "frequency," stated in seconds? The interval between gusts?

    Anyone have a recommended setting for normal flight?

    Huh?

    Mac6737
    plainsman
    Can you fly in 62 knot winds? Just wait for waves to come back.
    Kapitan
    actually you can, I was at 800ft and the flying was smooth,
    the 60kts wind parameter shot in the video is a setting for "wind surface" in the weather drop down menu
    the wind icon is at very bottom left.

    So i guess this wind exclusive for surface that doesnt affect flying, (i guess) but i didn try to land with this wind. I dont think the magnitudes of numbers are well represented. But Im sure it can be if the configs are properly tweaked
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
