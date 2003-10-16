Thank You Mr Gibson and MRC HJG for taking the time to understand and work through
the Boeing 707-120 paints I hope I did not cause you grief but you helped me a lot to
understand how the HJG 707s work. After reading an interview with Mr Milton Shupe
that 3was done by FS.Com you have to know the different programs such as GMAX, and
many more that cover gauges panels,ect. Mr Shupe is retiring and without him what will
we do? Hopefully he will pass on to other gifted people in the future.

Thanks

Casey