Thread: eye point settings to see more RW

    gsedge
    Post eye point settings to see more RW

    I can't seem to set eye point to see more runway! Also can't locate the aircraft config file.
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2
    Try alt and the UP arrow on your keyboard to raise tourself up a bit.

