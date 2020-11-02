Several times I have experienced a decrease of frame rates from the 30-40 range to the 18-20. This would be a gradual transition. In another post, I thought I had the problem solved, but turns out I did not.

Today I think I found what triggers it. Changing the weather. I get 30-40 in bad weather, including snow and icing. I stay around 40 or so in clear weather.

Here is the interesting thing- no matter which way I change the weather from its initial state, from bad or clear or clear to bad, my frame rates decrease and won't recover. It says "limited by main thread." One would think that they would be fine once returning to clear weather, but they don't recover.

My CPU temps never goes above 65, not a single core goes above 65.

A sim restart is required for them to return to normal.

Any thoughts?

-B

i7-9700f GeForce 1660 Super, only running at 1080p- 16 GB ram, never using more than 11, fast internet connection