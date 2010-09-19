Thread: Check MSFS integrity?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hi, today I discovered that for some reason I was flying MSFS offline, so it wasn't loading the expected scenery, and most of it looked blocky and amorphous.

    As soon as I got online again, it started downloading the latest patch (1.8.3.0), but it stopped in a somewhat endless loop at about 40% down the way.

    When I shut it off, then on again, it continued downloading and decompressing the remaining 60% with no apparent problems, and has been working fine since then.

    I am concerned, though, about the correct and complete install of the patch. Is there any way to check the patch integrity, or for that matter, the integrity of the whole MSFS?

    Thanks in advance, best regards.
    There are a couple of requests for this function at the flightsimulator forums, go vote for for one!

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...unction/277534

    In the meantime, if somebody wants to take the time to post name of packages and file size would do.
