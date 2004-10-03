Thread: White warning label coming on all the time

Results 1 to 4 of 4

White warning label coming on all the time

    White warning label coming on all the time

    Is there a way to eliminate the white warning label that porp up right in front of your field of view?Very irritating.
    Default

    That depends on what the Warning says. If it's about 'Lost Connection' or 'Offline Mode' you may need to reboot your router.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Default

    Actually no Tim, that connection messaqge appears frequently in mine, and a few seconds later, "connected succesfully"

    it seems any loss in bandwidth is reported as lost connection with those that dont have excellent speeds

    I just ignore it
    never reflected in missing Bing files
    Default

    same problem mainly something like "Press n to reset heading"
