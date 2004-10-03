Thread: White warning label coming on all the time

Is there a way to eliminate the white warning label that porp up right in front of your field of view?Very irritating.
That depends on what the Warning says. If it's about 'Lost Connection' or 'Offline Mode' you may need to reboot your router.
Tim Wright

Actually no Tim, that connection messaqge appears frequently in mine, and a few seconds later, "connected succesfully"
it seems any loss in bandwidth is reported as lost connection with those that dont have excellent speeds
I just ignore it
never reflected in missing Bing files
Kapitan

same problem mainly something like "Press n to reset heading"
