These shots may not mean much to many of you but anyone familiar with Toronto should get a kick out of them.
The Ontario Science Centre (3 buildings on the right) Spent many a March Break there with the kids.
The Don Valley (parking lot) Parkway. Unusually empty?
From left to right: Air Canada (now Scotiabank) Arena, CN Tower, Union Station, Royal York Hotel and several bank towers.
Again L to R: The Roundhouse, Ripley's Aquarium, Skydome (Rogers Centre)/CN Tower and the CBC Building (red roof).
Toronto Island Airport and the West Channel with possibly the world's shortrest ferry crossing. (Yes, there's a pedestrian tunnel too)
Ontario Place and Exhibition Place, home to our Indy Track and the Canadian National Exhibition. (not this year)
Lake Shore Blvd., the Gardiner Expressway, The Queensway and High Park/Grenadier Pond.
The University of Toronto main campus and Varsity Stadium.
The Royal Ontario Museum and Planetarium at Bloor St. and University Avenue.
Yonge and Bloor Street intersection. Toronto Main Library is the red building just visible on the left.
Maple Leaf Gardens. The white domed structure for you olde timey hockey fans.
Casa Loma (left corner) Better known as Professor Xavier's mansion in the X-men films and Wayne Manor in Netflix's Titans.
There will no doubt be more to come — especially when helicopters are introduced to MSFS. Bye for now. -- Bob
