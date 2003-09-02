Thread: Touchdown

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Hey guys:

    Here's another short video showcasing some of the airframe visuals and animation effects (wing flex, spoilers, and flap retraction) and sounds (reverse thrust, flap actuator motors) in FS2020.

    In this clip a United airlines A320 is on short final to Runway 19 at Washington Reagan National Airport (KDCA). DC flyers will recognize Haines Point Park across the Potomac in the background as the aircraft crosses the 14th street bridge and banks to line up on the runway. Touchdown is a little short - just barely on the runway surface at the 20 foot altitude callout - but otherwise o.k. - spoilers deploy, braking starts, and all is well.

    " Any landing you can walk away from" as the saying goes.

    https://youtu.be/9msPbklVS2I
