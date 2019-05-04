Thread: Play .wav sound in MSFS?

You'll need the Wwise app to open the MSFS Soundpack (.pck) files, edit and/or replace them, and re-package them so that MSFS will play them. You can download a free trial of the Wwise app from the Audiokinetic website here: https://www.audiokinetic.com/products/wwise/
The MSFS sound files are .ogg format, which is the current gaming standard, rather than the old .wav format.
