Thread: Play .wav sound in MSFS?

  Today, 07:38 AM
    PIROVA
    Is there a way to play a specific and personal .wav sound in MSFS?
    How cain I do that?

    Regards
    Stefano
  Today, 07:44 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    You'll need the Wwise app to open the MSFS Soundpack (.pck) files, edit and/or replace them, and re-package them so that MSFS will play them. You can download a free trial of the Wwise app from the Audiokinetic website here: https://www.audiokinetic.com/products/wwise/
    The MSFS sound files are .ogg format, which is the current gaming standard, rather than the old .wav format.
  Today, 08:58 AM
    PIROVA
    Thanks for the feedback.
    However is the sane also if I want to play a single. wav file, for example a cabin attendant message not referred to a specific aircraft?
