Hi I dont know if this as been posted before im sorry if i missed it ,anyway the A320 pfd keeps going blank And the Altimiter is not working I have a feeling these are things waiting to be addressed in update/patch but i cant help wondering how people are saying they have made flights in A320 is it just my plane lol I have tried the mod from Github but didnt work am i doing something wrong,i like flying the A320 but its impossible for me as it is,in fact all the airliners are a mess in my case anyway any help appreciated.