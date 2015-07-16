Thread: No rudder control

When on the ground and taxing I cannot get the rudder under control. the plane goes everywhere
Just wondering - do you have rudder pedals? Did you set the system for AUTO RUDDER? What controllers do you use and for what planes?
Sounds like you havenâ€™t configured a rudder but I have had a bug in take off where it does just go crazy and the rudders donâ€™t work.
