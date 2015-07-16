Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: No rudder control

    hvanwielink
    Default No rudder control

    When on the ground and taxing I cannot get the rudder under control. the plane goes everywhere
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Just wondering - do you have rudder pedals? Did you set the system for AUTO RUDDER? What controllers do you use and for what planes?
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    Stevemill
    Default

    Sounds like you havenâ€™t configured a rudder but I have had a bug in take off where it does just go crazy and the rudders donâ€™t work.
