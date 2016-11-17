why in ms2020 does my Hotas 4 show a question mark in the controls section ? it works fine in game and i can assign all the buttons.
i have the latest drivers installed.
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Processor,32"wide screen Samsung monitor
MSI MAG B550M MORTAR Motherboard mATX, AM4, DDR4
Pioneer 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Gen 3x4,Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC
Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)
