Thread: help with decent

    when approaching the runway in the cessna 152 (or any plane) how do i know when to start my decent, i seem to be going down very late. is there any indicators on the instruments to tell me ?.
    Quote Originally Posted by lotusteve View Post
    when approaching the runway in the cessna 152 (or any plane) how do i know when to start my decent, i seem to be going down very late. is there any indicators on the instruments to tell me ?.
    Most airports will have PAPI lights to guide you down. (Precision approach path indicator).

    These are 4 lights in a row at the end of the runway. If they show 4 white you are too high, 4 red and you are too low. 2 white and 2 red you are at the correct height.

    Try to keep them 2 and 2 all the way down.

    I should also say that the approach is around 300ft per minute on your glide slope indicator.

    thankyou stinger, i will have a look for the lights when i do another flight tonight. and also look at the glide slope indicator. iam learning all the time so i will get there..
