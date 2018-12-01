Thread: help with decent

when approaching the runway in the cessna 152 (or any plane) how do i know when to start my decent, i seem to be going down very late. is there any indicators on the instruments to tell me ?.
These are 4 lights in a row at the end of the runway. If they show 4 white you are too high, 4 red and you are too low. 2 white and 2 red you are at the correct height.
Try to keep them 2 and 2 all the way down.
I should also say that the approach is around 300ft per minute on your glide slope indicator.
thankyou stinger, i will have a look for the lights when i do another flight tonight. and also look at the glide slope indicator. iam learning all the time so i will get there..
