Thread: Microsoft Sidewinder Force Feedback 2 Info Needed

    yeer31
    Sep 2020
    Default Microsoft Sidewinder Force Feedback 2 Info Needed

    Hi,
    Can anyone with a Microsoft Sidewinder Force Feedback 2 check for me if the stick has a switching power supply? That is to say, has a power supply which works on 110v and 220v electrical grids.

    I bought one from auction and only realised afterwards that the stick is from Japan (110v grid) and I live in a country with 220v grid electricity. I've checked the original MSFF2 manual, which makes no mention whatsoever about the AC requirements/limitations and Googling has proven unfruitful too.

    Can anyone shed light on this?

    Thanks
    napamule2
    napamule2
    May 2001
    California, USA
    Default

    The MS Sidewinder sticks are all USB and not AC powered. You will get 5 volts at the USB port which is all the voltage it needs to operate. This will take care of the power requirement. The USB connection also has pins for DATA transmission, which it needs to function with Windows and thus Flight Sim. That is why you did not find anything on Google search - there is no such thing as AC powered joystick!

    We are used to using a power adoptor with USB slot for charging our cell phones, cameras, etc. That is a totally different scenario. Not with a USB joystick. There are no batteries in the joy. You would fry your joystick if you plugged it into a CHARGING AC adoptor. So don't do that.
    Chuck B
    Napamule
