hola a todos, estoy buscando nuevos aviones Freeware (ya que en el momento no cuento para un Payware)
quisiera oir recomendaciones de un buen avion, completo (osea con VC) y bien diseÃ±ado, hasta el momento tengo unos pack de A380, A340, 747 y los 727 de TDS, los cuales estÃ¡n muy bien hechos, agradeceria sus recomendaciones, Gracias.