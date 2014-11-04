Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mr Manfred Jahn and Paul Edwards, Hans Hermann

  1. Today, 06:54 PM #1
    casey jones
    casey jones is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    81

    Default Mr Manfred Jahn and Paul Edwards, Hans Hermann

    I have just finished DL your Avro York M24 For FS9, and also pasting Mr Hans
    Hermann's ASCALON paint which was Sir Winston Churchill's plane that took
    him to Yalta in 1944, your Avro York flies perfect it has no vices. But the ASCALON
    paint does not work at all. Following Mr Hans Hermann instructions to apply a
    model.moyd which I got from a earlier York. the only thing is how
    do you apply it to the aircraft model.cfg? Do I remove the original model York?
    I first tried contacting Mr Hermann but his e-mail address came back as not correct.

    Thank You

    Casey
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:08 PM #2
    casey jones
    casey jones is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    81

    Default

    Dear Sirs,

    I was able to fix it by finding the correct model.moyd for the Avro York the paint ASCALON now
    shows up thank you

    Casey
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Manfred Jahn's C-47_v2 - Problem with fuel transfer
    By animam in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-11-2014, 01:26 PM
  2. Nothing like a good flight re-creation! (Manfred Jahn's Connie)
    By Todd2 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-27-2012, 07:24 PM
  3. Manfred Jahn's FSX C-47 Has Been Converted For FS9 !!!
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-23-2011, 12:13 AM
  4. C47 Freeware From Manfred Jahn
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-26-2011, 07:25 PM
  5. Manfred Jahn C-47
    By bomberpilot500 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-26-2011, 01:27 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules