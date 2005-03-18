Hello, would anyone want to participate in a screenshot request thread? The main idea is for the new sim for those of us who don't have it yet to search out, but it can honestly be for any Microsoft version for those who'd like to see any particular scenery or aircraft. Would be great when requests are fulfilled, if the shots shared include whether they are stock, freeware addon or payware and if the latter to provide which versions.

I'll start.

I'd love to see some shots of KEUG Mahlon Sweet in Eugene Oregon, and a couple of items from the surrounding area.
Autzen Stadium (University of Oregon)
Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital in Springfield: Is there a helipad on the roof?
Cottage Grove Community Hospital (20 miles to the south)
Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, OR. Is there a helipad next to the hillside parking lot?

Thanks in Advance! - James