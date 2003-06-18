Hi everyone,

I know this is not the place to post this question, but I don't know where to post it.

I just purchased FS2020 from Steam, with which I have an account. I have always found them helpful and responsive, but I have not purchased anything from them for a few years (I purchased FSX).

While I am waiting for them to respond to my question, however, perhaps one of you nice people can solve the problem.

Here is the message I just sent them:

******************************
I just purchased Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 from Steam.
I want the program, but I don't know how to download it. When I click on my library, I get this message:
https://help.steampowered.com wants to open a steam link
I don't know what to do at this point.
******************************
So, please, what is the steam link that I need?

Thank you.

Stanley